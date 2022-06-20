You are here: HomeSports2022 06 20Article 1564562

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Watch all 21 goals scored by Kotoko's Frank Mbella Etouga

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Frank Mbella Etouga play videoFrank Mbella Etouga

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga failed to match or break Ishmael Addo's 21 year old record in the Ghana Premier League for most goals scored by an individual in a single season.

He failed to score in Kotoko's last game of the season against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium although he provided the assist for Samuel Boateng's equalizer as Kotoko drew 1-1.

The Cameroonian International has been in very good form for the porcupine warriors in his debut season having scored 21 goals and needed just one to equal the 22 goals scored by Ishmael Addo as the highest ever goal tally scored in the Ghana Premier League.

Addo netted 22 goals in the 2001 Ghana Premier League season as the Phobians went on to win the treble with him winning the golden boot.

Despite missing three matches at the beginning of the Ghana Premier League season the Cameroonian leads the scoring charts.

VIDEO OF THE GOALS BELOW:

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment