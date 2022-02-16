Watch all 11 goals scored by Kotoko's Cameroonian striker Franck Etouga

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Franck Mbella Etouga has been a standout performer for Kumasi Asante Koko in the Ghana Premier League.



The Cameroonian striker has bagged eleven goals in the 2021/2022 season and is the leader of the goalking chart.



The striker has scored two hat-tricks in the season with the latest coming against Accra Lions over the weekend.



In twelve matches played, Etouga has eleven goals and will look to extend his record when they come up against Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Etouga will prepare for the game by sleeping and training hard for the match against the defending league champions.



“Now I will enjoy the win [over Accra Lions], go home, sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak,’ the striker said.



