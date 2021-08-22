Watch Yaw Yeboah’s stunning goal in Polish league

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger, Yaw Yeboah produced a moment of magic in a Polish top-flight match on Saturday, August 21, 2021.



Yaw Yeboah scored as Wisła Krakow despite playing away from home secured a comfortable 3-1 victory against Gornik Leczna.



He was the second goal scorer for Wisla and his goal was the best of all the four goals that were scored in the encounter.



The former Manchester City man controlled a pass at the edge of the box, burst inside, and skipped three challenges before slotting the ball into the net.



It was his third goal in six league games this season.



Watch Yaw Yeboah's goal in the post below:



