Watch Vivian Konadu's incredible goal that could win Puskas

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Queens striker, Vivian Konadu scored a staggering volley in the Kerala Women's Premier League for Gokulam Kerala FC's win over Basco FC on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.



Vivian Konadu scored twice in the 3-0 victory for the reigning champions as they took their winning streak to three games.



Her second goal of the afternoon is a potential Pukas award winner, as she exquisitely controlled a long pass from the back with the outside of her boot, setting the ball in mid-air before smashing it on a half volley from just inside the box to double the lead.



Konadu's tally now stands at six goals in three games, including a hattrick on matchday two of the new season.



The former Thunder Ladies striker earned her first Black Queens call-up in 2021 and appeared for Ghana in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Nigeria.





Watch a goal below









