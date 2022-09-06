You are here: HomeSports2022 09 06Article 1618145

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Vivian Konadu's incredible goal that could win Puskas

Black Queens striker, Vivian Konadu scored a staggering volley in the Kerala Women's Premier League for Gokulam Kerala FC's win over Basco FC on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Vivian Konadu scored twice in the 3-0 victory for the reigning champions as they took their winning streak to three games.

Her second goal of the afternoon is a potential Pukas award winner, as she exquisitely controlled a long pass from the back with the outside of her boot, setting the ball in mid-air before smashing it on a half volley from just inside the box to double the lead.

Konadu's tally now stands at six goals in three games, including a hattrick on matchday two of the new season.

The former Thunder Ladies striker earned her first Black Queens call-up in 2021 and appeared for Ghana in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Nigeria.


Watch a goal below




