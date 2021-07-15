Watch Thomas Partey‘s powerful free kick that hit crossbar

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey showed his free kick prowess in a preseason game on Tuesday where his effort came off the crossbar.



The 28-year-old came on as a substitute as Arsenal lost 2-1 to Scottish side Hibernian. But, he made a good account of himself with his passing and free kick prowess.



Although his effort did not find the net, it gave Arteta something to think about ahead of the start of the new campaign.



