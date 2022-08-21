Watch Thomas Partey and Mikel Arteta share beautiful moment after Bournemouth win

Sports News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta shared a pleasing moment with Thomas Partey just after the latter's solid performance in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday, August 20, 2022.



Although Partey was not at his very best in the game, he gave the away side match control in the middle and put them on the front foot with his forward and line-breaking passes.



While the Ghanaian ensured the team a free-flow build-up, Martin Odegaard did the needful upfront by scoring a brace before defender William Saliba added another spectacular goal with his weaker foot to claim the victory.



After the game, Arteta walked onto the field to congratulate his players on their third win in three games, and he was seen having a friendly chat filled with smiles with Partey before hugging the midfielder, who initially refused the hug because he was soaked in sweat, but the manager insisted.



Arsenal now sit top of the 2022/2023 EPL table with 9 points. Their next fixture is against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.





