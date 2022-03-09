Watch Sulley Muntari's first goal for Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Ali Muntari has scored his first goal for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Black Stars converted a penalty to reclaim the lead for the Phobians in their matchday 19 encounter against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior put the home side in front in the early minutes of the second half but Derrick Antwi Mensah draw WAFA level with a stunning freekick.



Substitute Patrick Razak was brought down by WAFA goalie Osei Kojo Bonsu in the box, which Muntari made no mistake.



Muntari, who recorded his first league win in the Phobia colours made way for Suraj Sediu for the last five minutes of the match.



Following the win, Hearts have ended their four-match draw run, climbing to 7th on the league table.



Watch Muntari's goal below



