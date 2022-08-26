Watch Shatta Wale's incredible ball juggling skills

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale displayed some football juggling skills in his mirror shoes.



In what seemed to be a challenge thrown at him, Shatta who appeared to be on his way out for a ceremony, accepted the challenge and delivered.



The controversial musician who went to the same school as Asamoah Gyan delivered the ball juggling with ease.



Wearing a blue kaftan, Shatta Wale was able to juggle the ball 21 times before losing touch.



With one hand in his pocket, Shatta Wale used both his legs and knee to juggle the ball in circles on his compound to the amazement of his friends around.



Originally known as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Shatta Wale often plays football with his friends and has been spotted on the pitch on few occasions.



