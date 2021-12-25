Watch Santa Frank Acheampong deliver gifts to his Shenzhen teammates

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Frank Acheampong made the wish of some of his teammates at Shenzhen FC come true after turning himself in to the club's Santa Claus on Christmas day.



In a video posted on Social Media, the generous Acheampong is sent handing out gifts to his teammates describing himself as the 'Black Santa Claus'.



Acheampong has been an integral member of the Chinese club and he is captain of Shenzhen FC.



He is currently playing in the Chinese Super League play-offs with the club and will face Shanghai East Asia on Sunday.



The former Anderlecht player missed Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac's squad for AFCON 2021.



Watch the video below:





