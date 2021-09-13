Watch Richmond Lamptey's iconic goal against Hearts of Oak as he joins Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The midfielder joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal



• Richmond Lamptey was one of the outstanding midfielders in the 2020/2021 GPL



• He becomes the first signee of Asante Kotoko



Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Inter Allies midfielder, Richmond Lamptey on a three-year deal.



Lamptey joins the record holders of the Ghana Premier League after Inter Allies were relegated to the Division One League.



The new Porcupine Warrior shot to fame in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after scoring a solo goal from the centre half against Accra Hearts of Oak.



Richmond Lamptey stole the show as the Tema-based club defeated league giants, Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 29, 2020.



A world-class strike from Richmond Lamptey on the day was all that Inter Allies needed to seal the points against the Phobians on matchday of the just ended Ghana Premier League.



As he joins the rivals of the Accra Hearts of Oak, GhanaWeb brings you a recap of Richmond Lamptey solo strike against the league champions.



Watch the Lamptey strike in the post below:



