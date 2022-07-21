Watch Prosper Narteh Ogum's last public speech as Kotoko coach before his resignation

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
After making an emotional speech about how he dreamt of becoming the head coach of Asante Kotoko two years ago, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from his position.
Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, was reported to have resigned from his position as the head coach of Asante Kotoko after meeting the Board of the club.
The resignation of the former WAFA coach came as a big surprise to Asante Kotoko fans who were anticipating another successful season with the 46-year-old manager.
Prosper Narteh Ogum won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League in his debut season with Asante Kotoko which earned him the top award at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards as the Best Coach of the Year.
In his acceptance speech at the Ghana Football Awards, Prosper Narteh Ogum made a statement that gave the impression that his relationship with Asante Kotoko will last longer.
The speech which was widely admired by many Asante Kotoko fans seems to have become the last Prosper will give as the head coach of the Kumasi-based club.
Watch Prosper Narteh Ogum's last speeech as Asante Kotoko coach below:
JE/KPE