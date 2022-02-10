You are here: HomeSports2022 02 10Article 1465786

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Professor Gyampo display football skills as UTAG strike drags

Prof. Gyampo in possession of the ball

Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo was captured displaying his football skills in a football match Wednesday, February 10, 2022.

The Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-Legon) was on the turf with some other staff of UTAG enjoying themselves in a football match while universities remain closed.

UTAG members across have laid down their tools as they demand better conditions of service from government.

As a way of passing time and exercising Professor Gyampo has captured in a viral video playing soccer with others on a 'sakora' pitch.

Excerpts from the match was captured in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Watch the game below



