Watch Professor Gyampo display football skills as UTAG strike drags

Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo was captured displaying his football skills in a football match Wednesday, February 10, 2022.



The Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-Legon) was on the turf with some other staff of UTAG enjoying themselves in a football match while universities remain closed.



UTAG members across have laid down their tools as they demand better conditions of service from government.



As a way of passing time and exercising Professor Gyampo has captured in a viral video playing soccer with others on a 'sakora' pitch.



Excerpts from the match was captured in a video which has gone viral on social media.



Watch the game below







