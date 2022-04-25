Watch Osman Bukari's sublime header in Nantes win over Bordeaux

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari was on the scoresheet for Nantes in their 5-3 thrashing of Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1.



Osman climbed off the bench to put the icing on the cake for his side as he netted the fifth goal in the dying embers of the game.



In the same game, Ghanaian winger, Enock Kwarteng also scored a stunning goal for the Bordeaux but his goal was not enough to secure at least a point.



Nantes initially trailed at halftime by two goals. Two quick goals in the second half by Coulibaly and Ricardo Manges's own goals pulled the home side level.



Former Nantes man, Kwarteng restored the lead for the visitors with a beautiful curler from just inside the box.



The home side levelled the scoring again through Coulibaly's header before Nigeria winger, Moses Simons put them in front for the first time in the game.



With a few minutes to full-time, Osman Bukari wrapped up the win with a sweet header inside the box, taking his tally to two goals in the season.



In a Twitter post after the match, Osman Bukari was on cloud nine after getting his name on the scoresheet.





Feels great to be on the scoresheet. What a comeback. Well done boys!????????????????@pumafootball pic.twitter.com/CyauBx2Pq9 — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) April 24, 2022

