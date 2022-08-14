Watch Osman Bukari's strike against FK Voždovac in Red Star Belgrade big win

Sports News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Osman Bukari continued his first form for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian topflight.



Belgrade hammer FK Voždovac 4:0 on Saturday at the Red Star Stadium on Saturday.



Aleksandar Pesic opened the scoring five minutes earlier.



The Ghana international doubled the advantage for the defending champions on eight minutes.



E. Fardou Ben Mohamed made it three-nil in the 84th minute and Mirko Ivani.



The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has now scored six goals in the Serbia Super Liga in five matches and has six goals in all competitions for the club.



Bukari is expected to earn a place in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.



Video below:



