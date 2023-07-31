Watch Osman Bukari’s magical goal for Red Star Belgrade against Vojvodina

Sports News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward, Osman Bukari, exhibited his attacking prowess and playmaking abilities as he played a crucial role in Red Star Belgrade's commanding 5-0 victory against Vojvodina in the Serbia Super Liga on Sunday.



The 24-year-old Ghana International made an immediate impact in his team's opening match of the 2023-24 campaign, helping Red Star Belgrade secure an impressive win.



Bukari opened his goal account for the Red and Whites outfit, netting a brilliant goal in mesmerizing "Messi-like" fashion. He displayed his skill and agility as he skillfully navigated through multiple defenders before finding the back of the net.



Not only did Bukari find the target himself, he also provided an assist.



Throughout the game, the Ghanaian attacker exhibited an eye-catching performance, dazzling fans with his exceptional skills.



The convincing 5-0 victory was sealed with goals from two strikes by Jean-Philippe Krasso, one goal from Vladimir Lucic, and an own goal by Radomir Milosaljjevic.



