Watch Osman Bukari's goal for Red Star Belgrade against Radnik Surdulica

Sports News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars winger continued his impressive performance for his Serbian side Red Stars Belgrade as he once again netted on Friday in the 6-0 win against Radnik Surdulica in the Serbian Superliga.



The winger who joined the Serbian giants this summer from KAA Gent in Belgium has been a breath of fresh air for his side.



Bukari started the game from the bench but managed to get onto the score sheet as soon as he was introduced into the game in the second half at the Stadion Rajko Mitić.



Goals from Mirko Ivanic, Kings Kangwa, Aleksandar Katai, Milan Pavkov, and Guelor Kanga had given Red Star Belgrade a 5-0 lead.



The Ghanaian was introduced into the game in the 70th minute and quickly added to the score sheet for his second goal in their outings this campaign.



He was cleanly put through on goal by teammate Mirko Pavko before beating his marker and slotting home beyond the goalkeeper.



VIDEO BELOW:



