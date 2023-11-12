Watch Mustapha Hamid 'leading' praise song at Seminary graduation

Religion of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mustapha Hamid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) led a choir in singing a praise song during a graduation ceremony held on November 11, 2023.



Hamid, a one-time lecturer in Religions at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) had taken to the podium at the 78th Graduation Ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon; when he chose to start off with a song.



In a video first shared online by former presidential spokesperson, Koku Anyidoho; Hamid is captured singing the song along with the choir and members of the gathering.



The Twi song was about giving thanks and deserved praise to God for all that he has done in the lives of the faithful.



The NPA CEO, according to GhanaWeb checks was the Guest of Honour for the event that saw hundreds of students graduate with qualifications in Theology.



The video has attracted mixed reactions on social media with a most comments sighted by GhanaWeb celebrating the beauty of a Muslim engaging actively in Christian worship.



Anyidoho weighed in on the incident to comment on recent controversy around religion and politics.



It got to a head this week on the back of Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George's 'religious prostitute' labelling of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



"This is Hon Mustapha Hamid, Guest of Honour and Islamic scholar, singing a Christian song at the 78th Graduation Ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon. There is only ONE God in Whom we ALL have our being. 11/11/23," Anyidoho's X post read.



Watch the video below:





This is Hon Mustapha Hamid, Guest of Honour and Islamic scholar, singing a Christian song at the 78th Graduation Ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon. There is only ONE God in Whom we ALL have our being. 11/11/23 ????????????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/zRr3AVD1KD — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) November 11, 2023

SARA