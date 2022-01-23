You are here: HomeSports2022 01 23Article 1451608

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Watch Mohammed Salisu’s outstanding performance against Man City

Mohammed Salisu wins MVP award in City game

Calls for Mohammed to join Black Stars heightened

Southampton draws 1-1 with Manchester City

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu stole the headlines with his performance in Southampton’s 1-1 drawn game against defending champions Manchester City at the Saint Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton held on for a well-earned 1-1 draw at St Mary’s to end Manchester City’s 12-game winning run, with Pep Guardiola’s men edging 12 points clear at the top.

The 22-year-old's presence prevented City from snatching a winner as Southampton held the champions at Saint Mary's.

Salisu made the most clearances (14), the most tackles made (7), the most interceptions (4), the most shots blocked (3), and won 9 duels. He also had 4 ball recoveries and 2 aerial duels won.

Kyle Walker-Peters opened the scoring after just seven minutes before Aymeric Laporte leveled in the second half for Manchester City.

Salisu has been in devastating form for Southampton this season, making 21 appearances in the English topflight.

