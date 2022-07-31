Watch Mohammed Kudus' spectacular goal for Ajax in PSV defeat

Sports News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Mohammed Kudus has continued his rich vein of form in pre-season as he was on target for Ajax in their 5-3 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the John Cruyff Shield on Saturday.



PSV Eindhoven won the season curtain raiser match which saw Ajax reduced to 10 men as Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey who joined from Rangers was shown red for a savage tackle.



The win makes it the 13th Dutch Super Cup title in history for PSV after an emphatic 5-3 win over Ajax in Amsterdam.



Kudus Mohammed who has scored in every pre-season game crushed a low shot with his left foot from the edge of the penalty box to score his side's third goals which was only a consolation.



Ajax Amsterdam scored first through former Tottenham winger Steve Bergwijn in the 15th minute but Guus Til equalized in the 32nd minute for PSV to make it 1-1.



Til gave PSV the lead two minutes into first half stoppage time as he made it 2-1 before Man Utd target Anthony made it 2-2 for Ajax in the 54th minute.



Cody Gakpo capitalized on a mistake from the Ajax goalkeeper to give his side a 3-2 lead in the 65th minute before Til made it 4-2 in the 69th minute.



Kudus Mohamed made it 4-3 with a well taken striker before Xavi Simons made it 5-3 for PSV in stoppage time.



