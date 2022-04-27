Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus was on target for Jong Ajax on Monday evening when the team defeated VVV Venlo 6-1 in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.



The talented forward since regaining full fitness after recovering from his long-term injury has become a part of the junior team of Ajax to help him hit top gear.



Kudus started for the youth team of his club when the side hosted VVV Venlo. In a game where much was expected of him, the Black Stars sensation impressed and netted the opening goal of the match in the 22nd minute to inspire a huge win at the end of the 90 minutes.



On the matchday, Mohammed Ihattaren grabbed a hat-trick as Naci Unuvar also added a brace to contribute to the team’s win.



Veteran forward Joeri Schroijen netted the only consolation goal for VVV Venlo.



With his top performance today, Mohammed Kudus is gradually getting back to his best.



Watch Mohammed Kudus goal for Ajax in big win against VVV Venlo below:



