Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Watch Mohammed Kudus’ goal for Ajax against Napoli

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scored the opening goal for Ajax against Napoli in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The Ghanaian was unaware of the shot but it was his great positioning that did the work for him at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The 22-year-old now has three goals in three Champions League goals this season after also scoring against Rangers and Liverpool.

Napoli, however, came from behind to score and lead 3-1 at half-time.

Watch Mohammed Kudus’ goal below: