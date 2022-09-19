Watch Mohammed Kudus’ goal for Ajax against AZ Alkmaar

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax the fifth game running against AZ Alkmaar on Sunday in the Eredivisie.



Kenneth Taylor played the ball across the face if goal for Mohammed Kudus to sweep into an empty net at the AFAS Stadium in the 12th minute.



The 22-year-old has now scored six goals in his last six games in all competitions.



The hosts scored twice in the final five minutes of the first half to take a 2-1 lead. Mees de Wit scored in the 40th minute before Jens Odgaard added the second in the sixth minute of added time.



The game ended in defeat for Ajax. It is the second straight game Kudus has scored by his team has gone on to lose. The first was last week in a UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool at Anfield.



Kudus scored to cancel out Mohammed Salah's goal but Joel Matip earned Liverpool the win with a late strike.



Watch Mohammed Kudus’ goal below:



