You are here: HomeSports2022 09 07Article 1619009

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Disclaimer

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Mohammed Kudus' first goal in the Champions League against Rangers

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus play videoBlack Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus scored his first UEFA Champions League goal as Ajax humiliated Scottish giants Rangers 4-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The Black Stars midfielder was making his first start of the season and has rewarded his coach and the Ajax fans with a mouth-watering performance to justify why he should be starting games.

Mohammed Kudus assisted Steven Berghuis's goal in the 32nd minute before getting his name on the scoresheet a minute later with a superb solo strike.

Edson Alvarez and winger Steven Bergwijn added the other two goals to complete the victory for Ajax as the Dutch champions trashed the Scottish 4-0.

Mohammed Kudus was on the pitch till the 88th minute before he was replaced by Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Brian Brobbey who before this game had been starting games for Ajax.

Watch the goal in the post below.