Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana playmaker, Kudus Mohammed was pivotal as he came from the bench to provide the only assist as Ajax Amsterdam defeated NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday, April 24, 2022.



The 21-year-old, who came on in the 85th minute to replace Kenneth Taylor. provided an assist to Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey to power Ajax to a 1-0 away victory over NEC Nijmegen at the Goffert Stadion.



Kudus brilliantly delivered a sweet pass to on-loan RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey to slot the ball firmly into the back of the net, to hand Ajax all the needed points to stay on top of the Dutch Eredivisie table.



He has now scored one goal and provided one assist in his 16 appearances for Ajax after recovering from a long injury lay-off.



Kudus played a key role in Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria in the final play-off round.



Watch Mohammed Kudus' assist for Ajax against NEC Nijmegen in Eredivisie below:



