Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid

Italian-born Ghanaian striker, Mario Balotelli, was in a joyous mood after Manchester City youngster, Phil Foden, restored his team's two-goal lead in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.



Balotelli was invited to join fellow ex-Manchester City striker, Kun Aguero's live streaming during the game on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.



In a video posted by City report on Twitter, Aguero hailed Foden but referred to Balotelli as 'Mufatelli' while they both talked about the goal.



Balotelli then hilariously cautioned Aguero not to call him 'Mufatelli'.



Phil Foden was at the end of Fernandinho's sublime cross from the right as he calmly connected the free header to put City 3-1 up in the second half.



The Citizens could not hold on for long as Vinicius Jnr reduced the deficit couple of minutes later.



Man City again restored the two-goal lead, this time through Bernado Silva with a cracking effort from inside the box.



But a late penalty saw Krim Bemzema ensuring that Madrid left England with a preferred narrow defeat ahead of the second leg.



The thrilling game ended 4-3 at the Etihad as the tie still looks open and will be decided in a week's time.



