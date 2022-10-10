You are here: HomeSports2022 10 10Article 1639139

Watch Kyereh’s brilliant goal for Freiburg at Hertha Berlin

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored for Freiburg against Hertha Berlin on Sunday in the German Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old found the opener as his side went to pick a 2-2 draw at the Olympiastadion Berlin in round 9 of the German league.

He has now scored in three straight games for Freiburg after the international break.

Kyereh opened the scoring with a brilliant finish in the 22nd minute inside the box for the visitors.

Dodi Lukebakio equalized for the hosts from the penalty spot before Suat Serdar made it 2-1 for Hertha in the 61st minute.

Kevin Schade levelled for Freiburg in the 78th minute to end the game 2-2.

Kyereh’s Freiburg are second in Bundesliga with 18 points from 9 games played.

