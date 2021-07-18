Watch Kwame Opoku's stupendous goal for USM Alger in Algerian Ligue 1 win

Sports News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku scored his fourth goal of the season for USM Alger in their 3-0 win over M’lila in the Algerian Ligue 1 on Saturday night.



The Black Stars striker opened the scoring in the 29th minute after controlling a dinked pass on his chest inside the box.



That effort teed him up to smash in a volley for the opening goal of the match.



Zakaria Naidji doubled the lead for USM Algers in the 51st minute with his goal before Aliane wrapped up the win for the homeside in the 87th minute.



Opoku, 22, has now scored four goals with an assist in nine game outings for USM Alger in his debut season at the club.



Watch Kwame Poku's goal in the post below:



