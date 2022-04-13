Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's pass at 2014 World Cup that has got social media users talking

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real Madrid knock out Chelsea from UCL



Chelsea beat Real Madrid at Bernabeu



Asamoah Gyan's goal against Portugal included in 2014 World Cup best goals



An inch-perfect pass offered to Brazilian player Rodrygo Goes in Real Madrid's game against Chelsea on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, has reignited conversations about Kwadwo Asamoah's pass to Asamoah Gyan in Ghana's game against Portugal at the 2014 World Cup.



The ex-Juventus man produced one of the best assists of the tournament when Ghana faced Portugal in their last group game against Portugal.



He assisted Ghana's equaliser with a beautiful outside foot cross for Asamoah Gyan to nod in from close range.



The video of the goal surfaced online after Luka Modric assisted Rodrygo Goes with a sublime outside-the-foot pass during Real Madrid's 3-2 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



There has been a comparison with regards to who, between Asamoah and Modric, did it better.



Kwadwo Asamoah's assist which had Asamoah Gyan at the end of it was included in the list of best goals scored at the tournament.



Watch the video below







