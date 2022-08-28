Watch Kwabena Owusu's first league goal of the season in Azerbaijan

Sports News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international, Kwabena Owusu scored his first Azerbaijani Premier League goal of the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27, 2022.



The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the 36th minute as Qarabag thrashed Shamakhi FK 4-0 at home.



Owusu had his brilliant effort from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Rashad Azizli in the 36th minute following a pass from Leandro Andrade.



Andrade, the Cape Verde international doubled the lead ten minutes after the break.



Azerbaijan national team forward Ramil Sheydayev scored twice in the 64th and 72nd minutes respectively to complete the win for Qarabag.



Qarabag are top of the league standings after making it three wins out of three, scoring nine goals and conceding once in the process.



Owusu lasted 81 minutes in his third league appearance.



