Watch Kudus Mohammed's goal for Ghana against Central African Republic

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kudus Mohammed scored a nice goal for Ghana in the 17th minute after some inter play between Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari.



The Ajax midfielder curled home a shot from the edge of the penalty box to give Ghana a deserving 1-0 lead.



Andy Yiadom effected a throw in before Kudus flicked the ball nonchalantly to Afena Gyan who exchanged a pass with Osman Bukari who laid it off for Kudus to curl home into the bottom corner.



Karl Nnamganda leveled the scores for CAR after the host won the ball from a lethargic Ghana midfield, he was cleanly played through on goal before he arrowed home beyond the dive of Lawrence Ati Zigi in the 41st minute to make it 1-1.



Ghana will travel to Japan for the Kiri Tournament.



VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW:



