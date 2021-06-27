Watch Kotoko players in hot 'jama' session ahead of Super Clash

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

One of the regular features of the Ghanaian game is the singing, dancing and drumming that usually either proceeds or goes on during football games.



It is the colour and charged atmosphere that sometimes people go to the stadium to witness and in Ghana, the two top clubs- Hearts and Kotoko- even boast of which side can sing, drum or dance batter.



Usually, the banter is done by both sets of supporters but it does not end there.



The players are not exempted from the jama sessions that can get them into the mood and set the tone for a very important football game.



And as big games come, Hearts vs Kotoko is top of the pile.



This afternoon, the two biggest clubs in Ghana lock horns in what could be a potential league title decider.



Both teams are tied on top of the league table with 56 points from 30 games, but Hearts of Oak have a superior goal advantage. A scoreless draw or a win is the only way they maintain their top spot but a win for Kotoko or even a scoring draw will see the Porcupine Warriors overtake the Phobians.



The stakes are that high and ahead of the game, GhanaWeb sighted a video of the Kotoko players in a hot jama or singing session.



Tickets have already sold out for the game which will admit only 25% occupancy of the 40,000 seater stadium.



