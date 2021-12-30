Watch Kotoko fans boo their team after FA Cup defeat to King Faisal

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

The afternoon of Wednesday, December 29, 2021, was not a happy day for Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and their fans.



The Porcupine Warriors suffered defeat in the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup competition as they were handed their elimination card by city rivals, King Faisal.



In what was a thrilling Kumasi derby, the multiple Ghana Premier League winners failed to come back from a 20th-minute goal and thus saw King Faisal walk away on the day with a ticket to the Round of 32 stage of the competition.



Some Kotoko fans who were obviously not happy with the performance of their team expressed their disappointment by hooting and booing at the players of the club.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the fans are seen hooting at the players as they left the stadium in the team bus.



