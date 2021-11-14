Watch Kofi Kordzi's brilliant goal against Aduana

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

• Hearts of Oak leads Aduana Stars at halftime



• Kofi Kordzi scores second goal the season against Aduana



• Salifu Ibrahim registers the second assist of the season





Kofi Kordzi has given Hearts of Oak the breakthrough against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game that is ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ibrahim Salufu threaded through a sublime pass, beating three defenders to find the bulky striker in the box who brilliantly put the ball past Aduana goalie, Joseph Addo.



The Phobians are yet to lose in any of the games Kofi Korzdi has scored. His goal today takes his tally to two this season.



Salifu, on the other hand, becomes the first player to register assist in consecutive games.



The first half came to end with Hearts dominating and hoping to record their first win of the season.



The second half is already underway.



