Watch Kamaldeen Sulemana's classy goal for Rennes in French Ligue 1

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Talented midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana scored a terrific solo effort goal on Sunday, 17 October 2021, for Rennes in their visit to FC Metz in the French Ligue 1.
The Ghana international controlled a lobbed pass inside the box like a big velvet cushion around his right foot.
He caressed the ball before nutmegging a defender and then proceeded to toe-poke it into the net to make it 2-0 for the visitors.
Sulemana has now scored three goals in seven league matches since his summer move.
His goal helped the visitors to end the first half with a 3-0 lead.
Gaëtan Laborde gave Rennes the lead in the 24th minute and the third goal on the 45th minute was registered through Martin Terrier.
Watch video below
Kamaldeen Sulemana. What a player he is???????? pic.twitter.com/e9sUZhggNP— Melo????⚪ (@bra_melo_) October 17, 2021