Watch Joseph Paul Amoah's incredible finish that qualified Ghana to 4x100m final in Oregon

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

USA wins 4x100m relay heat 1



UK qualify for 4x100m relay final



4x100m final set for Saturday



Team Ghana have booked a place in the final of the men's 4x100m relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon.



The Ghanaian quartet finished third in heat 1, with a season-best time of 38.58s behind the USA (first) and United Kingdom (second).



The quartet includes Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Oduro-Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah.



Ghana secured an automatic qualifying position thanks to Joseph Paul Amoah's outstanding finish, clocking 8.22 seconds.



Amoah's 8.22 seconds was the best individual time among the heats.



The final for Men's 4x100m relay is set for Saturday, July 23, 2022.



Watch the 4x100m video below













EE/WA