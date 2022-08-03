You are here: HomeSports2022 08 03Article 1595939

Boxing News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Joseph Commey's fight that won Ghana's first medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joseph Commey in blue play videoJoseph Commey in blue

Joseph Commey's qualification to the semi-finals of the Featherweight division has automatically secured the first medal for Ghana at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Joseph has now secured a bronze medal after knocking out New Zealand’s Alex Mukuka in the quarterfinal round.

The boxer has now delivered on his brother to return home with a medal before the start of the tournament.

The member of the Black Bombers thus clinches Ghana’s first medal at the games after a number of setbacks.

All the four semi-finalists will earn a medal irrespective of the outcome of their semi-final bouts.

Watch highlights of the fight below



