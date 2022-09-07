Watch Joseph Amoah’s winning goal for FK Zeljeznicar against FK Igman

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Joseph Amoah was the hero for his FK Zeljeznicar on Monday evening when the team defeated Igman FK 1-0 in the Bosnia top-flight league.



The attacker is gradually making a name for himself at his club after consecutive top performances.



Featuring for FK Zeljeznicar on matchday 9 of the Bosnian Premier League, Joseph Amoah put up another top performance for his team.



On the back of a goalless draw from the first half, the Ghanaian forward scored the only goal of the game in the second half.



Watch the goal in the attachment below:



Despite the efforts of FK Igman, the team could not score as Joseph Amoah’s solitary goal propelled FK Zeljeznicar to amass the maximum three maximum points.



With the youngster now off the mark in the ongoing Bosnian Premier League, he will look forward to scoring more to help his team.



















