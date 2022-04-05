Watch Jordan Ayew’s superb finish as Crystal Palace beat Arsenal

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Jordan Ayew produced a superb finish to ensure that Crystal Palace downed Arsenal in an entertaining Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Monday.



Arsenal, who are chasing Champions League football, were projected to win, but the Eagles were incredibly motivated on the night and won 3-0.



Palace took the lead after 16 minutes, thanks to forward Jean-Philippe Mateta. Ayew scored his second goal of the season in the 24th minute to make it 2-0.



Palace sealed victory in the 74th minute when Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha scored from the penalty spot.



