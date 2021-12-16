You are here: HomeSports2021 12 16Article 1424929

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Watch Jordan Ayew first league goal in 43 games for Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew's first Premier League goal in 43 games helped Crystal Palace avoid defeat against Southampton.

The Ghanaian scored in the 65th minute, his first of the season and his first since November 2020 when he found the net in the 4-1 win against Leeds United.

That goal against Leeds United was the only one he scored last season and since then he had failed to find the net until Wednesday.

Jordan was at the right place at the right time to slot home the equaliser as Palace earned a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.






See highlights of the thrilling match including Jordan's goal.

