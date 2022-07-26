Watch Jojo Wollacott's remarkable saves in Charlton's draw against Sutton

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Jojo Wollacott keeps clean sheet in Charlton friendly against Sutton Utd



Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott was superb in goal for Charlton Athletic in their goalless draw against Sutton United in a pre-season friendly.



Wollacott kept a clean sheet in the game by pulling off some incredible stops in the match that came off on Saturday, July 2022.



Charlton posted three of Wollacott's saves on Twitter for fans to vote one as the best.



It was challenging for some fans to pick one above the others. Others were able to select one but were compelled to acknowledge the other two.



Wollacott was brilliant as he showcased his good reflexes, anticipation, positioning, and strong hands all in the three saves posted by Charlton.



The Black Stars goalie joined the English League One side this summer transfer window from English League Two side, Swindon Town.







Watch the saves below







⛔ Which of these three @JJWollacott's saves were the pick of the bunch from Saturday? ????



????⚪ #cafc pic.twitter.com/Fe1VZHVvpn — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 25, 2022

