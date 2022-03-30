Watch Jojo Wollacott's great saves that denied Super Eagles victory over Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

If there existed any doubt about goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott’s competence as the first choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars, then the 1-1 draw against Nigeria on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 has put to bed any such perceptions.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper was outstanding for Ghana and was a reason the Black Stars came out of the game without a defeat.



Jojo Wollacott made game-winning saves that ensured the Black Stars managed a positive result against Nigeria.



The topmost among the saved pulled by Wollacott was the goal-bound header from Nigerian centre back William Troost Ekong in the second half.



Prior to that, Wollacott made some outstanding blocks in the first half. One with his feet and the other with his hand following a powerful drive by Ademola Lookman.



His quick reflexes and focus ensured that he was always on hand to mop up for the defence whenever it was breached.



Wollacott’s confidence also appears to have risen with the goalkeeper being vocal and commanding in the Ghana area.



Watch his performance below











