Watch Jeffery Schlupp scores for Crystal Palace against Burnley

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Jeffery Schlupp scored for Crystal Palace in their game against Burnley FC in the English Premier League on Saturday.



Patrick Vieira made three changes to his Crystal Palace starting XI to take on Burnley at Selhurst Park



Jordan Ayew was on the bench while Jean-Philippe Mateta lost his place in the starting XI in favour of Jeffrey Schlupp.



Schlupp scored in the 9th minute of the encounter after flicking in from Michael Olise's inviting cross with the hosts going on to dominate the first period.



But Burnley equalised a minute after the break when Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic turned Aaron Lennon's driven cross into his own goal.



The much-improved visitors also saw Wout Weghorst twice go close to scoring, with the Dutch forward seeing a header tipped over by home goalkeeper Jack Butland and having an effort disallowed for offside.



However, Palace had opportunities of their own to record a winner with Wilfried Zaha powering an effort straight at Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and then rattling the post moments later.



Watch Jeffrey Schlupp's goal for Crystal Palace against Burnley below:





?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1497693429844766727%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FCPFC2Fstatus2F1497693429844766727widget%3DTweet