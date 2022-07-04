You are here: HomeSports2022 07 04Article 1575287

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Highlights of 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Dr Prosper Narteh won the Coach of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards play videoDr Prosper Narteh won the Coach of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Alexander Djiku wins Footballer of the year award

Prosper Narteh wins Coach of the year

Yaw Annor wins home-based footballer of the year

The fourth edition of the 2022 Ghana Football came off on Saturday, July 3 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The eventful night saw seventeen persons and groups awarded for their performance in the year in review while a few others were honoured for their contribution to football in Ghana.

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko dominated the night, sweeping five awards.

Meanwhile, Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku bagged two awards including the biggest of the night-Footballer of the Year.

Just like Djiku, Ghana Premier League goal king, Yaw Annor also walked home with two awards.

While Kotoko dominated the whole night and the male front, Ampem Darkoa were the most awarded female sides on the night.

It was an exciting and thrilling event as top Ghanaian musicians, Tinny, Keche and Sefa set the roof on fire with amazing performances respectively.

Here are the full awards

Women's Coach of the year - Joe Nana Adakwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)

Men’s Coach of the year - Prosper Narteh (Asante Kotoko)

Living Legend Award - Abedi Pele

(Citation) Thumbs Up award - Tom Vernon (Right to Dream) and Richard Duah Nsenkyire (Samatex CEO)

Team of the year - Asante Kotoko

Special Fan(s) of the year - Porcupine Tertiary

Ghanaian club CEO of the year - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Best International Award - Sadio Mane

Goalkeeper of the year - Idrissu Abdulai

Most Vibrant Club on Social media - Asante Kotoko

Women’s footballer of the year - Grace Asantewaa

Home-based footballer of the year- Yaw Annor

The goal of the year award - Mizak Asante

Ghana Premier League Goal king - Yaw Annor

Odartey Lamptey Future star award - Felix Afena Gyan

Foreign-based footballer of the year- Alexander Djiku

Footballer of the year - Alexander Djiku



Watch highlights of the 2022 Ghana Football Awards below





