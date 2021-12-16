Watch Highlights: Kotoko drop points again as they are held by RTU in Kumasi

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko's winless run extended to three games following a 1-1 draw with Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday night.



Kotoko had a great opportunity to take the lead before halftime as they were awarded a penalty, but captain Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu hit the post.



Two minutes after recess, Kotoko took the lead through Franck Mbella with a superb effort.



The lead lasted until the 71st minute as RTU equalised thanks to captain David Abagna’s powerful drive from close range.



Kotoko believed they had won a penalty in the 82nd minute when Sarfo Taylor was held in the box, but referee Aclement Kwame Nkuah was dissatisfied and ignored the player’s protest.



