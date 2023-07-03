Watch Henry Asante Twum defend Kurt Okraku’s family and friends GFA allegations

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has responded to claims that the GFA President, Kurt Okraku, is running a family and friends administration at the country’s football headquarters.



Kurt Okraku has faced allegations of appointing individuals closely associated with Dreams FC, ranging from the Head of Marketing at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Manager of GFA Facilities, the Team Manager of the Black Stars, the Chief of Staff at the GFA, and other officials of the Black Satellites.



According to critics, Kurt Okraku appointed his wife, sisters, old-school friends, and other associates from Dreams FC to very lucrative positions.



Key among his accusers is the son of King Faisal financier, Alhaji Karim Gruzah, Fawaz Gruzah who cited issues of nepotism and discrimination under Kurt Okraku-led GFA.



In a sharp rebuttal, the GFA Communications Director claimed that Alhaji Gruzah was running a similar family and friends’ administration at his private club, King Faisal Babes.



"Another unfortunate statement from Alhaji Karim Grusah. Because Alhaji Karim Grusah, he made his son the CEO when he formed King Faisal. Is his son a university lecturer? So what is he talking about?" Henry Asante Twum said.



