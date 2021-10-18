Watch Hearts' only goal in 1 - 0 victory against WAC in CAF CL

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Wydad Athletic Club [WAC] by 1-0 in their encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.



A first-half goal from Isaac Mensah was all the Phobians needed to earn a win over their Moroccan opponents.



The defeat leaves WAC as one of the North African sides never to have won any game in Ghana in history.



The Moroccans came close to getting the opener but Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah made a sumptuous effort to save the situation in the early stages of the match.



The Phobians failed to make good use of the scoring opportunities that came their way in the second half of the encounter.



