Watch Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie show off 'Buga' dance moves in Black Stars camp

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Ghana beat Madagascar 3-0



Black Stars to face Central African Republic



Angola beat Central African Republic 2-1



The mood and morale in the Black Stars camp is up the roof after the team thumped the Barea of Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



The players are still in camp preparing for their game against the Central African Republic on Sunday, June 4, 2022.



In every national team, it is a ritual for new players to perform some form of dance, singing or acting as a means of their initiation into the team.



In the latest call-up by coach Otto Addo, there were two debutants in Braydon Boadu and Augustine Okrah.



Hearts Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was one of two local players called and despite this being his second Black Stars call-up, it thus appear that he did not have his initiation in the first call-up as the players decided to hold one for him this time around.



In a video shared by the Ghana Football Association, Afriyie Barnieh was asked by the players to step onto the dance floor and vibe to Tekno’s globally-hit song Buga.



The Hearts of Oak forward did not disappoint as he displayed the famous Buga dance to perfection.



The players obviously enjoyed his dance as they clapped and shouted in admiration.



Barnieh sat out Ghana’s game against Madagascar but will be eyeing some minutes in the game on Sunday.



