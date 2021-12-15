Watch Gladson Awako's cracking goal on his Hearts of Oak debut

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Gladson Awako has scored on his debut Hearts of Oak game against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Sports Stadium.



The playmaker climbed off the bench to put Hearts in the lead in the Ghana Premier League matchday 8 fixture.



Hearts of Oak went on to clinch their first win of the season and it was no other to secure the much-needed victory for the team than their most expensive signing.



The Black Stars midfielder calmly controlled a pass from Salifu Ibrahim just outside the box and fired in with a spectacular strike to the top left corner, giving goalkeeper Bawa Martey no chance to make a save.



Gladson Awako made his first competitive appearance for Hearts despite signing for the club 4 months ago. He was excused by the club in September 2021 to solve personal issues and returned to the squad in November.



He was named among the substitute in the line-up for the match today, which he replaced Enoch Asubonteng in the second half of the.



Following the victory, Hearts are back to winning ways after losing their last league game against Ashanti Gold.



