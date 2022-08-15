Watch Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku debut for Sporting CP against Rio Ave in Portugal

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has made his debut for Portuguese top-flight side Sporting CP.



The enterprising Ghanaian winger came on with 10 minutes remaining as Sporting CP cruised to a 3-0 win over their opponent.



The 18-year-old replaced Trincao and put up a splendid performance to help the side to victory on Saturday.



Issahaku had 11 touches, 50% accurate passes, and one ground duel win and was rated a 6.1 rating by Sofascore.



The winger joined Sporting on a four-year contract from Steadfast FC in April 2022.



