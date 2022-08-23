Watch Ghana’s Alexander Djiku’s brilliant strike in Ligue 1

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Rock-Solid Ghana Center-back Alexander Djiku netted his first goal of the season in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon at home to Stade de Reims for Strasbourg Alsace.



The Ghanaian international netted the opening goal of the match To put Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace in the lead at the death of the first 45 minutes of the match.



He scored from close range with a beautiful strike inside the six yards box after reacting very quickly to a loose ball in the box.



His left-footed shot in the 48th minute of the first half found the top right corner of the goal post following a corner kick in the dying embers of the first half.



Unfortunately, Strasbourg conceded a bizarre equalizer in the second half of the match as it ended 1-1 with the Ghanaian playing full throttle.



Strassburg remains winless in their first three games of the season in the French Ligue 1 with one defeat and two draws.







